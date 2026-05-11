Ducks vs. Golden Knights | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 2 | May 6, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 2 matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights on May 6, 2026, where Beckett Sennecke got the Ducks started, and Mark Stone redirected one for the Golden Knights
0:00 1st Period
3:40 2nd Period
6:22 3rd Period