WATER SHOP OWNER TIM STOPS TRESPASS BY CORRUPT BYLAW OFFICERS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tim is a small business owner who has had enough of the lies and deciet surrounding covid 19 so he stood up and showed the world simply with Christopher James how to address these people ACTING for service corporations and put them on Notice:Liability and should they trespass again... they are liable... this is part 1 of 2
https://awarriorcalls.com/