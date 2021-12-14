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The Shocking Truth Behind This Biblical Meaning by David Pawson
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2 views • December 14, 2021
Salt and Light.
Watch until the end as the speaker; David Pawson preached about the true meaning of what a Salt and Light for Christians really is. Matthew 5 : 13 - 16; "You are the salt of the earth. But what good is salt if it has lost its flavor? Can you make it salty again? It will be thrown out and trampled underfoot as worthless.
You are the light of the world like a city on a hilltop that cannot be hidden. No one lights a lamp and then puts it under a basket. Instead, a lamp is placed on a stand, where it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your good deeds shine out for all to see, so that everyone will praise your heavenly Father.
Luke 14 : 34 - 35; Salt is good, but if it loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is fit neither for the soil nor for the manure pile; it is thrown out.
This video may contain copyrighted material; The use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of Criticism, Comment, Review, News Reporting and etc. which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as Criticism, Comment, Review, News Reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
#SaltAndLight #DavidPawson
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlqA10Vh9DI ✝🕊
Watch until the end as the speaker; David Pawson preached about the true meaning of what a Salt and Light for Christians really is. Matthew 5 : 13 - 16; "You are the salt of the earth. But what good is salt if it has lost its flavor? Can you make it salty again? It will be thrown out and trampled underfoot as worthless.
You are the light of the world like a city on a hilltop that cannot be hidden. No one lights a lamp and then puts it under a basket. Instead, a lamp is placed on a stand, where it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your good deeds shine out for all to see, so that everyone will praise your heavenly Father.
Luke 14 : 34 - 35; Salt is good, but if it loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is fit neither for the soil nor for the manure pile; it is thrown out.
This video may contain copyrighted material; The use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of Criticism, Comment, Review, News Reporting and etc. which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as Criticism, Comment, Review, News Reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
#SaltAndLight #DavidPawson
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlqA10Vh9DI ✝🕊
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