The Sheep Wake Up
It is time to wake up. There are more of us then there are of them, even if they claim they have the right to tell us what to do. They don't have the right.
Wake up!!!
Live With Your Brain Turned On
https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/
Original Source:
https://www.tiktok.com/@basicallyvader_/video/6781095737338989829?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=6781095737338989829
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.