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The Sheep Wake Up
It is time to wake up. There are more of us then there are of them, even if they claim they have the right to tell us what to do. They don't have the right.
Wake up!!!
Live With Your Brain Turned On
https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/
Original Source:
https://www.tiktok.com/@basicallyvader_/video/6781095737338989829?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=6781095737338989829