Episode 11 of The Jim Gale Show: Empowering People to Speak Their Truth Featuring Jason Petrunik

In episode 11, co-hosts Jim Gale and Matthew Britt interview Jason Petrunik who gives an inside look at the way he grew to become a truth sharer, encouraging others to freely express themselves on his show, “The Launchpad Podcast.”
Jason comes from a 20-plus year career in entertainment as a former radio announcer and emcee at festivals and other public appearances. He shares ways he was programmed before to “play the game,” some of which involved deception.
To listen to the full episode: https://unite.live/s/YJPpOX
All episodes, including this one can be found on our Unite channel: https://unitelive.earth/channels/food-forest-abundance/the-jim-gale-show
Make sure to tune in every Friday as we release our newest episodes.
