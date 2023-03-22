Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THIS Fed program is STEP #1 to losing FINANCIAL CONTROL
182 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Glenn Beck


March 21, 2023


Apparently the Federal Reserve has been developing a new digital payment system for years now. The program, called FedNow, is set to launch in just a few months, and the Fed’s handy-dandy explainer video shows exactly how this new system will slowly begin to steal financial control from YOU. This is just laying the groundwork, Glenn explains, for an eventual Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) which is why, he says, we MUST stop this IN ITS TRACKS.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWCWWdmUSa8

Keywords
fedfederal reservecontrolglenn beckfinancejulydigital currencycentral bank digital currencycbdcfednowdigital payment system

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket