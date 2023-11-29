Ultra Energy Efficient Off-Grid or On-Grid Heating by Heating Just Your Body vs. Your Bedroom or Entire Home with LESS THAN ~60 watts!

Video going over an ultra energy-saving way to save on your heating bills while sleeping and uses only 180 watts even on the maximum temperature setting of 158F w/ Richway & Fuji Bio's amethyst crystal, far-infrared Biomat FDA-& Health Canada-registered medical device as described at the following sites:

Bio-mats.com/danny

Biomats.com/danny-tseng

Linktr.ee/Biomat

Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer





To become a global Richway “Independent Sales Associate” Biomat distributor for just a one-time $80 registration fee, fill-out: tinyurl.com/JoinRichway



If you have product and/or business opportunity ?’s, contact Richway's #1 distributor, product expert, founder of Biomats.com, AND 20-year U.S. Navy veteran, Ron Guerra in KY:

[email protected]

m: 303.915.7707

and tell him that Danny Tseng referred you.



