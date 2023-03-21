Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukrainian Probing Offensive On Zaporozhe Results In More Death And Carnage For AFU
200 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

In the Zaporizhia direction, RF fighters demonstrate incredible courage: the battle lasted almost two days, as a result, the Ukrainian nationalists were defeated - despite the numerical superiority.

"They practically wanted to encircle us. Both tanks and armored vehicles were abandoned," the commander of a motorized rifle company with the call sign "Dukat" told Izvestia correspondent Mary Badunts. However, the military destroyed three Ukrainian armored vehicles, and the fourth was also disabled.

According to RF fighters, Ukrainian fighters are required to "demonstrate some kind of offensive actions." However, in reality, the enemy's forces are exhausted to a minimum, so attempts to attack turn into shame.

Mirrored - December1991

Keywords
ukrainianafuzaporozheprobing offensive

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket