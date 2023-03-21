In the Zaporizhia direction, RF fighters demonstrate incredible courage: the battle lasted almost two days, as a result, the Ukrainian nationalists were defeated - despite the numerical superiority.

"They practically wanted to encircle us. Both tanks and armored vehicles were abandoned," the commander of a motorized rifle company with the call sign "Dukat" told Izvestia correspondent Mary Badunts. However, the military destroyed three Ukrainian armored vehicles, and the fourth was also disabled.

According to RF fighters, Ukrainian fighters are required to "demonstrate some kind of offensive actions." However, in reality, the enemy's forces are exhausted to a minimum, so attempts to attack turn into shame.

Mirrored - December1991

