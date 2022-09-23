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Biden Orders 100M At-Home Covid Test Kits in Anticipation of Fall Infection Surge
JD Rucker
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482 views • September 23, 2022

Joe Biden declared the "pandemic is over" right around the time his regime ordered another 100 million at-home Covid tests. So which is it?

The answer is his statement about the pandemic being over was Joe being Joe, lost in the talking points he's been programmed to regurgitate and botch. They just can't seem to pump him with enough stimulants to keep him from saying dumb stuff, and the claim about the pandemic being over is just an example of him going off the regime's script. That's why they're now busying themselves trying to scare up more concern for the so called autumn and winter surges.

There WILL be another surge, though not one that should concern anyone other than the most vulnerable. This surge will be based on Covid "tests" that are designed to paint every last coronavirus speck as a positive test so they can ramp up numbers and start pushing the latest round of jabs once again. Sadly, they've already started that before the so-called "surge" has been manufactured.

I covered this today on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.

Source: https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-09-19-biden-orders-covid-tests-for-fall-surge.html

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vaccinespodcastjoe bidennatural newscoronaviruscovid-19top storythe jd rucker showledeat-home tests
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