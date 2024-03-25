1 Kings 8 The Dedication of the Temple

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1 Kings 8. In this chapter is the celebration and dedication ceremony for the temple. We read about the prayer of dedication that Solomon prayed. We also see the blessing that he gave over the people.
