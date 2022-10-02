Create New Account
Taiwan To Lift Quarantine Rules for Arrivals, Only Rapid Testing Mandatory
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1rv4c59a

09/30/2022 Taiwan is all set to end its mandatory Covid-19 quarantine rules for arrivals. The curbs will be lifted on the 13th of October. The Taiwanese government said that it will welcome the tourists back as a part of its plan to reopen the island to the outside world

