Taiwan To Lift Quarantine Rules for Arrivals, Only Rapid Testing Mandatory

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https://gnews.org/post/p1rv4c59a
09/30/2022 Taiwan is all set to end its mandatory Covid-19 quarantine rules for arrivals. The curbs will be lifted on the 13th of October. The Taiwanese government said that it will welcome the tourists back as a part of its plan to reopen the island to the outside world