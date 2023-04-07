Russian Forces Shocked! UK AS90 Howitzers to arrive in Ukraine

US Military News
April 6, 2023
In this video, we will discuss the sending of the UK's AS-90 Artillery to Ukraine; the use of the AS-90 Howitzers in combat conditions. We will discuss its technical and combat characteristics. And finally, we will analyze what impact this Artillery will have on the Ukrainian battlefield.
The impact of the AS-90 artillery system on the Ukrainian battlefield will be significant. Its long-range capabilities, accuracy, and mobility will allow Ukrainian forces to strike deep into enemy territory, disrupt enemy supply lines, and take out enemy positions with great precision. As the war in Ukraine continues, the AS-90 will play an important role in the Ukrainian Armed Forces' arsenal.
