© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ANTHONY FAUCI IS NOT QUALIFIED TO MAKE DECISION ABOUT VACCINE SAYS MILITARY LEADER
Follow
2
Share
Report
350 views • November 06, 2021
Source: Fat News. More videos you might want to check out while they are up:
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
ARCHONS: THE FORCE BEHIND EVERY GOVERNMENT - This is who the "Deep State or "Shadow Government" is!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a6mOD14kSwEz/
Dr. Jane Ruby joined "The Stew Peters Show" for the weekly "Ask Dr. Jane" segment, at which time Rub
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cxRnpnnVQ2Sx/
"I consider it Murder!" - A grieving father cries out to warn others about the bioweapon-vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FgBR1QsIZxZ/
What did she start to say? I need some what? Adren...Madonna needs her Adrenochrome?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c6wde4pQyCiQ/
Doctor fired for giving COVID patients Ivermectin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FNtl2KsqJvJp/
BREAKING: PFIZER ADDS HEART ATTACK MEDICATION TO VACCINE - CHILDREN ARE DROPPING DEAD.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FuOoPNfK1U53/
Gene Decode & Dr. Northrup Discusses Detox For Vaccinated & Unvaccinated with Nicholas Veniamin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LTIbdX7jaEYl/
Tesla car battery explodes in traffic in Florida. Looks like a car bomb went off. Blows car in half.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tMp2Fg9fiRbN/
Former Employee/Whistleblower Says FEMA Will Kill You Humanely. And There Are Two Different Ways!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a03D2GASWoQ3/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
The groups that have been exempted from getting the vaccine: THIS WILL ASTOUND YOU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DxnDakZsoO1j/
Panic Buying- What to Expect The Next 3 Months (The Big Shortage)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uoAq2DjOYj4G/
Hospitals Are Murdering People - A Personal Testimony
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hRPYNLKIo8aH/
The real "Invasion Of The Body Snatchers" is happening right now. The battle is has started...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SVB87QxWGDUp/
Black Eyed Children born to vaccinated Parents, Human and Animal Hybrids and GMO Babies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U07w1pM5zduw/
Yale Professor Dr. Rische - ''Be Afraid Of The Vaccinated''
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UqbzvozBAB7a/
The Covid Kill Shot Makes This Woman's Skin Look Like That Of A Dead Person!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZO0bCMYeTLUG/
NEWS ANCHOR'S SKULL SPLIT IN HALF, TORTURED AND KILLED BY PFIZER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfngzhqpnqde/
Amazon terms updates to include a paragraph about a ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE and there is more...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PrnHatthXRoX/
Are Reptilians Real? Multiple Whistleblowers Say Yes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VJUBEsyaDdSl/
CCP Party Members Discuss Vaxx Impact on US Military Saying that Everyone Vaxxed will die.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qg7DGd9XffZA/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
ARCHONS: THE FORCE BEHIND EVERY GOVERNMENT - This is who the "Deep State or "Shadow Government" is!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a6mOD14kSwEz/
Dr. Jane Ruby joined "The Stew Peters Show" for the weekly "Ask Dr. Jane" segment, at which time Rub
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cxRnpnnVQ2Sx/
"I consider it Murder!" - A grieving father cries out to warn others about the bioweapon-vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FgBR1QsIZxZ/
What did she start to say? I need some what? Adren...Madonna needs her Adrenochrome?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c6wde4pQyCiQ/
Doctor fired for giving COVID patients Ivermectin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FNtl2KsqJvJp/
BREAKING: PFIZER ADDS HEART ATTACK MEDICATION TO VACCINE - CHILDREN ARE DROPPING DEAD.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FuOoPNfK1U53/
Gene Decode & Dr. Northrup Discusses Detox For Vaccinated & Unvaccinated with Nicholas Veniamin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LTIbdX7jaEYl/
Tesla car battery explodes in traffic in Florida. Looks like a car bomb went off. Blows car in half.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tMp2Fg9fiRbN/
Former Employee/Whistleblower Says FEMA Will Kill You Humanely. And There Are Two Different Ways!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a03D2GASWoQ3/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
The groups that have been exempted from getting the vaccine: THIS WILL ASTOUND YOU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DxnDakZsoO1j/
Panic Buying- What to Expect The Next 3 Months (The Big Shortage)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uoAq2DjOYj4G/
Hospitals Are Murdering People - A Personal Testimony
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hRPYNLKIo8aH/
The real "Invasion Of The Body Snatchers" is happening right now. The battle is has started...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SVB87QxWGDUp/
Black Eyed Children born to vaccinated Parents, Human and Animal Hybrids and GMO Babies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U07w1pM5zduw/
Yale Professor Dr. Rische - ''Be Afraid Of The Vaccinated''
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UqbzvozBAB7a/
The Covid Kill Shot Makes This Woman's Skin Look Like That Of A Dead Person!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZO0bCMYeTLUG/
NEWS ANCHOR'S SKULL SPLIT IN HALF, TORTURED AND KILLED BY PFIZER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfngzhqpnqde/
Amazon terms updates to include a paragraph about a ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE and there is more...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PrnHatthXRoX/
Are Reptilians Real? Multiple Whistleblowers Say Yes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VJUBEsyaDdSl/
CCP Party Members Discuss Vaxx Impact on US Military Saying that Everyone Vaxxed will die.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qg7DGd9XffZA/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.