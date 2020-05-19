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FLASHBACK: When Fauci Didn’t Lockdown Dallas, TX or the Nation for EBOLA!
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16 views • May 19, 2020
FLASHBACK to 2014, same politicians, much deadlier disease: Video interview of same Dallas official who lockdowned Dallas & locked up salon owner Shelley Luther. No masks, no gloves, no lockdown of Dallas, of Texas, or the nation for Ebola (where 80% of patients die) because the patient was an illegal immigrant.
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