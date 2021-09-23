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Bringing Dr. Jessica Rose’s receipts to confirm or re-affirm VAERS throttles by intelligent design.
WelcomeTheEagle88
WelcomeTheEagle88
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71 views • September 23, 2021
A great and recent Covexit.com interview with Dr. Jessica Rose is very insightful for analysts and concerned citizens alike. Dr. Rose is very kind in saying VEARS is behind, It’s in this point I deviate and say it’s by intelligent design the AE throttled pitch count will coincide with the current vaxx uptake. What’s reported to VAERS and what VAERS reports to the public are two distinct and vastly different numbers.

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Feature Articles of WelcomeTheEagle88:
https://politicalbuzz.tumblr.com/post/657356771525083136/vaers-tsunami-of-vax-deaths-this-way-come
https://principia-scientific.com/the-real-number-of-u-s-covid-vaccine-deaths-albert-benavides/
https://www.lifehakx.com/contributors
https://theexceptionalconservativeshow.com/tecntv-com
https://www.unite4truth.com/post/2-400-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-occurred-in-first-six-weeks-of-program-cdc-back-loading-data
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
https://soundcloud.com/catia-lyst/lifehakx-presents-albert-benavides-welcome-the-eagle-88-part-1
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959&;fbclid=IwAR3UmubnW45c_kKd1v8zlbZ4wZ-9ylqr9lme9Q-BOCpQb-sY46zoLH_-vDU
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/censored-cdc-records-almost-12000-deaths-in-7-months-following-covid-19-injections/

Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1

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http://vaersanalysis.info/

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