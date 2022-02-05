Miles Guo: After his team got knocked out by the virus in Beijing, Putin made a harsh remark that the CCP must give Russia half of its territories as a pledge

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2/5/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: After his team got knocked out by the virus in Beijing, Putin made a harsh remark that the CCP must give Russia half of its territories as a pledge so that RMB can become the second legal tender in Russia. Will that be possible?