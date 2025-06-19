NWO: the Vatican papacy and its new Christ-less world religion

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Alex Newman, senior editor at The New American, exposes how the late pope Francis was pushing a new world religion void of Yeshua, Immanuel or Jesus Christ as the Son of God and God manifest in the flesh; as the ONLY Way, Intercessor and Mediator between God the Father and mankind.





In September 2024, the late pope Francis mentioned in Singapore that all religions are a way that lead to God which goes against what Christ says in John 14:6 when He says: Jesus saith unto him, I AM the Way, the Truth, and the Life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me.





Religions are man made. Christ is divine, holy, love, truth and righteousness personified. Turn to Christ for the salvation of your souls.





