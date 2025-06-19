BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NWO: the Vatican papacy and its new Christ-less world religion
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
634 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 14 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to TheNewAmerican


Alex Newman, senior editor at The New American, exposes how the late pope Francis was pushing a new world religion void of Yeshua, Immanuel or Jesus Christ as the Son of God and God manifest in the flesh; as the ONLY Way, Intercessor and Mediator between God the Father and mankind.


In September 2024, the late pope Francis mentioned in Singapore that all religions are a way that lead to God which goes against what Christ says in John 14:6 when He says: Jesus saith unto him, I AM the Way, the Truth, and the Life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me.


Religions are man made. Christ is divine, holy, love, truth and righteousness personified. Turn to Christ for the salvation of your souls.


Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuavaticanpopeson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysnew world religionfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy