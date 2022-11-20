Elon Musk's Starlink Hacked

The Ukraine army uses Starlink to kill civilians in Donbass. Russian "Killnet" hackers took down Elon Musk's Starlink website. Users could not login and received an error. The hackers did not stop there and threatened to pour tons of gigabytes of digital garbage into the Starlink database.
