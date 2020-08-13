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21. MMS PERU: Medical presentation on using Chlorine Dioxide to treat Covid-19. (Spanish)
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85 views • August 13, 2020
This is the full presentation by Dr. Rita Denegri that (I believe) was taken down from Youtube because it talks about successfully treating people with Chlorine Dioxide. The form of treatment uses CDS, which is produced by taking the gas form of Chlorine Dioxide, and infusing it into distilled water. The second half of this video is all testimonies of real people that were treated with CDS and recovered.
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