© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Where's JFK's Missing Brain? Famed Pathologist Pursues Truth About Kennedy Assassination
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • February 23, 2022
Where is President John F. Kennedy's brain? Why is it missing? Who had the authority to remove the President's brain? Why has it been hidden 59 years? Would the answers to those questions help us know who murdered the President of the United States of America?
Today on TruNews, host Rick Wiles speaks with Dr. Cyril Wecht, one of the world's leading forensic pathologists and lawyers. He is the past president of the American College of Legal Medicine and past president of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences. He has investigated and written numerous books on the famous unsolved murder, and his newest book is The JFK Assassination Dissected.
Rick Wiles. Airdate 2/23/22
Special Guest: Dr. Cyril Wecht
The JFK Assassination Dissected: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09LSFVWFQ/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_hsch_vapi_tkin_p1_i0
Today on TruNews, host Rick Wiles speaks with Dr. Cyril Wecht, one of the world's leading forensic pathologists and lawyers. He is the past president of the American College of Legal Medicine and past president of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences. He has investigated and written numerous books on the famous unsolved murder, and his newest book is The JFK Assassination Dissected.
Rick Wiles. Airdate 2/23/22
Special Guest: Dr. Cyril Wecht
The JFK Assassination Dissected: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09LSFVWFQ/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_hsch_vapi_tkin_p1_i0
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.