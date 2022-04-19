Vocal Analysis: What are They Really Thinking? w/ Dr. Sharry Edwards (1of2)

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Dr. Sharry Edwards is back to share her latest analysis of the most note worthy figures in the news and on the world stage. She analyzed Klaus Schwabb, Yuval Harari, Elon Musk, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Tulsi Gabbard, Ron DeSantis, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and a few more. This is an eye opening discussion which will show listeners the true intentions and believes of these political figures. In the world today, it is imperative that we know someone's true intentions and recognize when they are not truthful in their intentions.
You can learn how to do this analysis too. Dr. Sharry Edwards educates others on how to analyze vocal prints in her ongoing bioacoustic classes. You can learn bioacoustic techniques to help you and others improve their health, recognize lies, and even to open your own bioacoustic clinic. Go to https://soundhealthoptions.com/ to learn more.
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Action" by Media Music Group & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.