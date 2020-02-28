CDC Doesn't Normally Test 'Unknown Origin' Coronavirus Cases, So Why Was One Tested?

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The Center for Disease Control typically only tests for Coronavirus if the patient was known to have been in contact with a confirmed case or had visited an epicenter of the virus. So why was this ‘unknown origin’ case tested in California, and how many more like cases are there? This bombshell news isn’t meant to scare you, but to give you more information so you can take safety precautions to better prepare yourself and your family.
Remember, it’s not a matter of IF you’ll need storable food, but WHEN! infowarsstore.com
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