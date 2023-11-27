HAMAS PROTESTERS BRINGING DOWN AMERICA?

GEORGE SOROS HAMAS OPERATIVES IN NYC TRYING TO CREATE HELL ON EARTH FOR THE REST OF US. THE CIVIL WAR COULD BEGIN ANY DAY NOW THAT 3 OF THEIR OPERATIVES WERE SHOT IN VERMONT OVER THE WEEKEND. SADLY, STUPID AMERICANS ARE BUYING BIG SCREEN TV'S INSTEAD OF STOCKING UP ON ARMS, AMMO AND PREPS. WHEN THEIR SLEEPING IN THE COLD DIRTY STREETS OF AMERICA THIS WINTER THEY'LL WISH THEY HADN'T BOUGHT THESE CRAPPY TV;S. WAKEUP...