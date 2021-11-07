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Dr. Kim - Can a virus cause disease?
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185 views • November 07, 2021
Dr. Kim - Can a virus cause disease?
Viruses are normally produced by our bodies in response to toxins and can also enter the body when directly inserted via cuts and injections. In the case of rabies and dengue, the virus is spread through the saliva of infected animals or insects by biting (cutting) another animal or person. In rare cases, the virus can be spread when infected saliva gets into an open wound. The viral antigen (toxin) will increase in the saliva of the patient as the patient tries to detox from the disease. I would recommend the work of Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Tom Cowan and Dr Stefan Lanka. They provide some great insights into the nature of viruses.
mirrored from:
https://odysee.com/@DrKim:d/Can-a-virus-cause-disease-:a
Viruses are normally produced by our bodies in response to toxins and can also enter the body when directly inserted via cuts and injections. In the case of rabies and dengue, the virus is spread through the saliva of infected animals or insects by biting (cutting) another animal or person. In rare cases, the virus can be spread when infected saliva gets into an open wound. The viral antigen (toxin) will increase in the saliva of the patient as the patient tries to detox from the disease. I would recommend the work of Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Tom Cowan and Dr Stefan Lanka. They provide some great insights into the nature of viruses.
mirrored from:
https://odysee.com/@DrKim:d/Can-a-virus-cause-disease-:a
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