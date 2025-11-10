Ghislaine Maxwell's prison emails show she is 'happier' at minimum-security Texas facility - NBC News report

Ghislaine Maxwell's prison emails show she is 'happier' at minimum-security Texas facility

(Added, more new on Epstein at bottom)

According to emails reviewed by NBC News, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting minors to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein, said she was “happier” after being transferred to a minimum-security facility in Texas. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports. - November 8, at NBC News

I am much much HAPPIER here' — Maxwell

NBC News obtained emails showing Ghislaine Maxwell (serving 20 years) calling her new prison life "COMFORTABLE" and herself “much HAPPIER and safe.” She was moved in early August to FPC Bryan, a minimum-security Texas camp typically for nonviolent offenders.

She praises the “orderly” facility, polite staff, better food—and even gives the warden personal shout-outs. Meanwhile, inmates who mention Maxwell say they face retaliation or transfer; lawmakers are probing her “VIP treatment,” NBC News reported.

The transfer came days after a nine-hour July meeting with Deputy AG Todd Blanche, media reported.

Adding:

FBI chief’s prosecutor daughter offered Epstein pardon in exchange for dirt on Trump - ex-cellmate

“Prosecutors…told Epstein that if he said President Trump was involved with Epstein’s crimes he would walk free,” former Epstein cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione alleges.

🗣 “Epstein told me that [lead prosecutor] Maurene Comey said that he didn’t have to prove anything, as long as President Trump’s people could not disprove it. According to Maurine Comey, the FBI were ‘her people, not his,” Tartaglione wrote in a July 2025 pardon application filing obtained by NYP.

Tartaglione, who bunked with Epstein until a July 2019 ‘suicide attempt’, and whom Epstein alleged tried to kill him before revising his account, added that Epstein had conveyed to him that Trump was not involved in the financier’s crimes.

Tartaglione, an ex-New York cop, was convicted of four consecutive life sentences for the kidnapping and murder of four men over drug money.

🙏🏻 His pardon application was filed around the same time that Maurene Comey, daughter of disgraced former FBI chief James Comey, was fired from her job as assistant US attorney by the DoJ for reasons unknown.

Ms. Comey, who somehow found herself at the center of the Epstein, Diddy and Ghislaine Maxwell cases in her time with the US Attorney’s Office, filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in September, alleging her termination was “unlawful and unconstitutional.”