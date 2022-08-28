Blackrock's secret weapon. Ai robot, Aladdin

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Blackrock has a secret weapon that has made it the most powerful company in the world: Aladdin. If you're ever wondered how Artificial Intelligence could impact our lives, here's the answer. Aladdin is the brainchild of Larry Fink, and it already controls more assets than the GDP than the US. It's growing by $1 trillion to $2 trillion new assets in its control each year.