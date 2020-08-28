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'Human 2.0- A Wake-Up Call To The World'
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183 views • August 28, 2020
I saw this lovely lady's original video on this issue. She put out a very heart-felt plea to the world of the risks of this new, untested (sufficiently) and dangerous, on many levels, vaccine technique. This production is much better staged and the narrative better delivered in this video.
A very important video this:
A very important video this:
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