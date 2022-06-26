The Demons Came Out after Roe v. Wade was Overturned! Dr. Taylor Marshall Podcast

Dr. Taylor MarshallAfter Roe v. Wade was overturned, the anger and hatred of the Left rushed forth like Pandæmonium!









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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkwQgAUTArY



