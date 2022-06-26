The Demons Came Out after Roe v. Wade was Overturned! Dr. Taylor Marshall Podcast

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Dr. Taylor MarshallAfter Roe v. Wade was overturned, the anger and hatred of the Left rushed forth like Pandæmonium!
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkwQgAUTArY