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The Demons Came Out after Roe v. Wade was Overturned! Dr. Taylor Marshall Podcast
High Hopes
High Hopes
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335 views • June 26, 2022

Dr. Taylor MarshallAfter Roe v. Wade was overturned, the anger and hatred of the Left rushed forth like Pandæmonium!



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Dr Marshall's Book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk



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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkwQgAUTArY


Keywords
supreme courtchristianabortionreligiondemonscatholicroe v wadeprotestsprotestersoverturneddr taylor marshall
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