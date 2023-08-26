Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Jan Halper Hayes Interviewed by Nino Rodriguez on August 21, 2023
channel image
SentryOfTheTruthChannel
168 Subscribers
30 views
Published Yesterday

Dr. Jan Halper-Haye revealed a semi-covert operation of the U. S. military to get rid ofthe Satanist "Deep State" on a British TV program on August 3rd. Nino Rodriguez probes further and uncovers details in this interview a couple of weeks later. 

More redpill videos and info here:   https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/


Keywords
governmentsataniclawcabaldeepstatesatanistsdrflynndavidofgeneralcornermartialmikejangeneralscontinuityrodriguezninorodriguesninoshalper-hayesrodriquezrodriques

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket