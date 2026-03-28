Massive crowds marched today in London in support of Palestine and in protest against the far right, marking one of the largest demonstrations in British history.

Adding:

Injuries reported among local Palestinians following an attack by Israeli settler militias in the village of Sekka, in the southern West Bank district of Hebron.

Additionally, multiple Palestinians were reportedly detained by the Israeli army in the aftermath of the assault.

Adding: Breaking | Sirens sound in southern occupied Palestine following the detection of missiles launched from Iran.

There has been a significant escalation in attacks by Israeli settler militias against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank alongside the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.

Reports indicate that settlers have carried out hundreds of violent incidents in recent weeks, including arson, property destruction, and assaults that have wounded and even killed Palestinians in multiple communities.

Adding: Breaking | Wounded Palestinian detainee Marwan Harzallah was just announced dead in Israeli prisons, according to the Palestinian Detainees Affairs Commission.

His death comes amid reports of abuse against Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons.





@Quds News Network