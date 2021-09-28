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Policetyranny
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80 views • September 28, 2021
1. Melbourne Victoria Australia Footage Police State Tyranny In The Streets. They ask
a journalist why he is outside doing his job.
https://www.brighteon.com/24640cb8-1ccc-430b-aed8-b39e1e13a171
2. Anti covid tyranny protestors getting beaten up by the police in London
https://www.brighteon.com/1d9402b8-8f4b-4e6f-ac2b-907e873f6913
3. Vaccinated people are dangerous to others says prof. Christian Peronne from WHO
https://www.brighteon.com/5f5b2abf-fbb2-4aa8-b92f-0413afd28f12
4. This was made many years ago and its still worth a watch today - perhaps more so than back then. Gulag can come back today if we dont resist.
https://www.brighteon.com/805e1feb-6f03-41b3-9543-0519aee9eff4
5. Pfizer CEO Says, "You will not be able to live without vaccines"
https://www.brighteon.com/cc29d481-9d2e-4e1b-9ed7-c5e253b8bf6f
a journalist why he is outside doing his job.
https://www.brighteon.com/24640cb8-1ccc-430b-aed8-b39e1e13a171
2. Anti covid tyranny protestors getting beaten up by the police in London
https://www.brighteon.com/1d9402b8-8f4b-4e6f-ac2b-907e873f6913
3. Vaccinated people are dangerous to others says prof. Christian Peronne from WHO
https://www.brighteon.com/5f5b2abf-fbb2-4aa8-b92f-0413afd28f12
4. This was made many years ago and its still worth a watch today - perhaps more so than back then. Gulag can come back today if we dont resist.
https://www.brighteon.com/805e1feb-6f03-41b3-9543-0519aee9eff4
5. Pfizer CEO Says, "You will not be able to live without vaccines"
https://www.brighteon.com/cc29d481-9d2e-4e1b-9ed7-c5e253b8bf6f
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