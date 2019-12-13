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Assange blocked from seeing extradition evidence – lawyers (MIRRORED)
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98 views • December 13, 2019
Assange blocked from seeing extradition evidence – lawyers (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel RT America at:-
https://youtu.be/jaoQqlzg0Zs
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared Friday for a court hearing, during which his lawyers said he has not seen any evidence in the US extradition case against him. RT America’s John Huddy has the latest.
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Category
News & Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel RT America at:-
https://youtu.be/jaoQqlzg0Zs
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared Friday for a court hearing, during which his lawyers said he has not seen any evidence in the US extradition case against him. RT America’s John Huddy has the latest.
#QuestionMore #RTAmerica #InQuestionRT
Find RT America in your area: http://rt.com/where-to-watch/
Or watch us online: http://rt.com/on-air/rt-america-air/
Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTAmerica
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_America
Category
News & Politics
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