Patriot Music: "...Not from the Government or the Laws of Men"

Greatest Love of God/Protest of the Government song.
Song: Our Rights Come from God, Not Government (Only God is Almighty)
Year: 2024
Lyrics: Victor D
Music: Suno
Only God is Almighty. Not the Government or the laws of men.
