Elon Musk Caught Supplying WEF With Mind Control Chips To Enslave Humanity

The World Economic Forum has declared that your thoughts are no longer your own. Your thoughts now belong to Klaus Schwab and the WEF. And you shouldn’t try to fight this dystopian development, because it’s for your own good.

Connecting the human brain to computers is a goal of all globalists and their organizations.

Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum are ecstatic that transhumanist Elon Musk will start testing brain implants in humans this year.

Mirrored -

The People's Voice