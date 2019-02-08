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8/02/19 #PEDOCRIME: ASAP Rocky's Prosecutor Protects Pedophile! #JUSTICE4ANNA
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53 views • August 03, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Aug 2, 2019
8/2: With ASAP Rocky being released from jail in Sweden today pending the verdict of his case after nearly a month in jail, we find that Daniel Suneson, the Prosecutor in his case, is also prosecuting a case that protects a pedophile, the Stockholm PD, Swedish CPS and victimizes an abused 7 year old boy who is still in the custody of the abuser. PLEASE TAKE ACTION!
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://consequenceofsound.net/2019/0...
https://pagesix.com/2019/08/02/swedis...
Please support Anna in her defense and upcoming custody case to save her son:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-swedi...
https://newsinsideout.com/2019/08/swe...
https://lightonconspiracies.com/anna-...
Alfred Webre interviews Anna and her lawyer, Jan Bjorkland, yesterday:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7waWS...
Also of note:
https://sputniknews.com/europe/201712...
Please subscribe to Katie G's back up channel, Citizens Investigative Report 2! Let's rock the numbers and prove how high her subscription numbers REALLY are!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeFh...
For comprehensive research into Epstein's Zorro Ranch:
https://www.coreysdigs.com/
You can watch Sarah Westall's 2 part interview with Corey here. Please subscribe to SW! Become a Patron and get access to the exclusive interview segments!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQ_LZ...
Check out the Free America Law Center and spread the word to help stop defamation and attacks on We, the People, by the MSM and other DS operatives:
https://www.freeamericalawcenter.com/
https://www.infowars.com/womens-march...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
Published on Aug 2, 2019
8/2: With ASAP Rocky being released from jail in Sweden today pending the verdict of his case after nearly a month in jail, we find that Daniel Suneson, the Prosecutor in his case, is also prosecuting a case that protects a pedophile, the Stockholm PD, Swedish CPS and victimizes an abused 7 year old boy who is still in the custody of the abuser. PLEASE TAKE ACTION!
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://consequenceofsound.net/2019/0...
https://pagesix.com/2019/08/02/swedis...
Please support Anna in her defense and upcoming custody case to save her son:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-swedi...
https://newsinsideout.com/2019/08/swe...
https://lightonconspiracies.com/anna-...
Alfred Webre interviews Anna and her lawyer, Jan Bjorkland, yesterday:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7waWS...
Also of note:
https://sputniknews.com/europe/201712...
Please subscribe to Katie G's back up channel, Citizens Investigative Report 2! Let's rock the numbers and prove how high her subscription numbers REALLY are!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeFh...
For comprehensive research into Epstein's Zorro Ranch:
https://www.coreysdigs.com/
You can watch Sarah Westall's 2 part interview with Corey here. Please subscribe to SW! Become a Patron and get access to the exclusive interview segments!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQ_LZ...
Check out the Free America Law Center and spread the word to help stop defamation and attacks on We, the People, by the MSM and other DS operatives:
https://www.freeamericalawcenter.com/
https://www.infowars.com/womens-march...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
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