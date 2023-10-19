Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Will War Hit US Soil? And Parallel CBDC System w/ Dave Hodges
channel image
Sarah Westall
259 Subscribers
108 views
Published 18 hours ago



Learn more how you can convert your IRA or buy precious metals by emailing [email protected] - "tell them Sarah" sent you and get the best prices in the country.Show more


Buy Carbon60 from the industry leaders and get infused frequency and full spectrum health. Only buy the best at https://purebellavita.com/pages/c60-sarah-westall?sca_ref=1290220.bH1D9nyiWa


Find Unique gifts this Christmas at https://sarahwestall.com/unique-christmas-gifts/


Investigative journalist, Dave Hodges, returns to the program to discuss the possibility of war hitting US soil. With open borders, blackmail and corrupted politicians, America is in for tough times. We also discuss the parallel CBDC system and how they plan on using this to sidestep anti CBDC legislation. You can learn more or follow Dave Hodges at https://TheCommonSenseShow.com


Join my newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com

Join my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com


Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop


MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.


Show less




Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:ae3d4b8df96dbce5

Keywords
journalisthitfair

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket