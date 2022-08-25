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#Insects #Chiten #Toxin #Health #Cancer
Excerpt from:
THIS MATRIX HAS ALWAYS BEEN A HOUSE OF CARDS
23 August 2022
Speaking is Max Igan.
SOURCE
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/neuroscience/chitin
https://www.clinicalkey.com/#!/content/book/3-s2.0-B9780323427913000372
https://thoracickey.com/coagulopathy-and-hemorrhage/
* Potential role of chitinase-3-like protein 1 (CHI3L1/YKL-40) in neurodegeneration and Alzheimer's disease
* Scientific Studies on Why Eating Bugs Could Be DEADLY (Chitin)
* I Can't Believe It's Not Bugs - Turns Out, Eating Bugs Can Make You Sick - Chitins
* ENTOMOLOGIST EXPLAINS: Exoskeleton, Chitin, and Sclerotin