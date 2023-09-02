THE CHARADE OF HIDING TRUTH IN PLAIN SIGHT

If I tell you 9 truths about things you know and can see, it makes it easier to lie to you, especially if i keep the conversation goung. How do you visit that thing that didn't sound right and keep up with the current conversation. Guys, they're using truths they themselves created, to cause doubt so they're literally hiding truths in plain sight behind other truths. That's call distraction but it's mental instead of physical. This thing we have going about not evaluating our heros when they're acting funny is stupid. It's just dumb. They're people too and this goes WAAAY back. So look at the people who go WAAAY back. Lol. Imagine that. Those would be the man hurian candidates. They're the only ones who could be in reality so, anyway, not saying anyone is that. Just saying, this play of telling you truths and all the right things in order to sneak in deceptive tactics along the way, needs to be spoken on. Pass it on y'all. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]