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COVID 'VACCINES' INGREDIENTS, DANGER & HEALTH by Nashville MDs
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464 views • January 17, 2022
https://www.civilslave.com
Credible medical doctors discuss their concerns over the undisclosed ingredients in the so called Covid-19 'Vaccines'.
Do they contain Graphene Oxide?
Have the appropriate animal trials been carried out?
What health concerns should we be discussing from the jabs?
I highly recommend you watch and share this video.
Reposted from an Instagram channel. If you know who the author is please leave a comment so that I can give credit.
Truth news about our World, Health, and the Geo-political and private interest Globalist agenda.. https://www.civilslave.com
Credible medical doctors discuss their concerns over the undisclosed ingredients in the so called Covid-19 'Vaccines'.
Do they contain Graphene Oxide?
Have the appropriate animal trials been carried out?
What health concerns should we be discussing from the jabs?
I highly recommend you watch and share this video.
Reposted from an Instagram channel. If you know who the author is please leave a comment so that I can give credit.
Truth news about our World, Health, and the Geo-political and private interest Globalist agenda.. https://www.civilslave.com
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