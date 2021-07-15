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WE WON !!! - Ontario's Premier Doug Ford REJECTS Mandatory Jabs & Vaccine Passport With a Hard NO
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343 views • July 15, 2021
Ontario has been absolutely despotic during the Covid Crime Against Humanity, locking the province down for months on end and completely trampling the Charter and our Bill of Rights. However, as this assault on personal freedom continued, more and more people took a stand and rallied in great numbers to fight for freedom. It looks like our efforts have finally born fruit, with our Chubby Tyrannical Premier doing a 180 on his stance regarding this Plandemic.
Premier Doug Ford just issued a hard NO to Vaccine Passports & Mandatory Jabs
Premier Doug Ford just issued a hard NO to Vaccine Passports & Mandatory Jabs
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