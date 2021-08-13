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DO NOT even get tested! Depopulation, Communism and the Godless Society.
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530 views • August 13, 2021
We are already living under a One World Communist government.... the worldwide lockdown and 'vaccine' coercion are the proof of it. The mRNA injections change your DNA and will destroy your immune system, making you (if you live) transhuman and connecting you to the 5G system when it's turned on. The Covid 'tests' TARGET THE BRAIN... depositing nanoparticles and hooking you up to the cloud when they turn the system on.
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