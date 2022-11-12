APOSTASY - THE TRAGEDY OF WILLFUL SIN HEBREWS 10:26-39

Pastor
Andrew Russell preaches on Hebrews 10:26-39. There are people who
once accepted what God had done for them in Jesus. They knew that it was true.
But now they have decided to turn away from Jesus. They no longer accept what
he did for them by his death. For them, there is no more a sacrifice for sin.
They have refused the one way that God has given to us. They still have their
sins. God will judge all sin. Those who have put their trust in Jesus know that
he has taken away their sins. Sin makes God angry. His terrible anger should
make us afraid, for it is awful. It is like a fierce fire that will destroy all
his enemies. Those who have known the truth, but now refuse it, are his
enemies.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
