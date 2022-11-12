APOSTASY - THE TRAGEDY OF WILLFUL SIN HEBREWS 10:26-39

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Hebrews 10:26-39. There are people who once accepted what God had done for them in Jesus. They knew that it was true. But now they have decided to turn away from Jesus. They no longer accept what he did for them by his death. For them, there is no more a sacrifice for sin. They have refused the one way that God has given to us. They still have their sins. God will judge all sin. Those who have put their trust in Jesus know that he has taken away their sins. Sin makes God angry. His terrible anger should make us afraid, for it is awful. It is like a fierce fire that will destroy all his enemies. Those who have known the truth, but now refuse it, are his enemies.



