DEC 8TH - MERCK PHARMA WHISTLEBLOWER FOUND DEAD WITH SPECIAL GUEST RICK DIGNARD

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The echo during my interview STOPS after interview is over and the rest of the show begins. This episode: Another whistleblower found dead leaving her young son behind. Florida investigates PCR amplification fraud. Canada blocking life saving treatments and the best economists explanation about why and how the elite are doing a slow controlled demolition of our economy through multiple lockdowns . My show has been booted again from YouTube so donations are very appreciated from Bitchute and Brand New Tube so I can continue this show. If you would like to donate interac donations can go to [email protected] or my plumfund at: http://www.plumfund.com/crowdfunding/channel-support