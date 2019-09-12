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WOW! Urban CLOSE AIR SUPPORT! Superb NIGHT VISION of Venom attack helicopter's TRACER FIRE!
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39 views • September 12, 2019
Wow! Urban close air support! Superb night vision of a Venom attack helicopter's tracer fire!
(Please note, as always, that this video includes educational training events only.)
U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) engage targets during an urban close air support (UCAS) exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course (WTI) 2-17 at Yodaville, Yuma, Ariz., April 7, 2017. The UCAS exercise was designed to focus on specific employment of tactical air and rotary wing offensive air support aviation assets in order to support the ground combat element scheme of maneuver. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 cadre, which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force and provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics.
Video credit: U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Daniel D. Kujanpaa.
Thanks for watching and God bless the Marines!
(Please note, as always, that this video includes educational training events only.)
U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) engage targets during an urban close air support (UCAS) exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course (WTI) 2-17 at Yodaville, Yuma, Ariz., April 7, 2017. The UCAS exercise was designed to focus on specific employment of tactical air and rotary wing offensive air support aviation assets in order to support the ground combat element scheme of maneuver. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 cadre, which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force and provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics.
Video credit: U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Daniel D. Kujanpaa.
Thanks for watching and God bless the Marines!
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