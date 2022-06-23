Revolution, Guns, Dollar & Food

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy ClubJun 23, 2022 Today we look at how gun control background checks will expand. We also take a look at the shocking discovery that the IRS has spend $725 000 on ammunition this year alone. Why? Do they know something we don't? Matt Gaetz said "With one hand, the Biden regime is doing everything they can to suppress access to ammunition for regular Americans, while with the other hand, they are scooping up all the ammo they can possibly find.
00:00 Gun Control Deal
03:43 Railroad Agency buying up Ammo
08:36 Matt Gaetz Video Clip
12:21 Internal Revolution
16:27 Prophecies from God’s People
17:34 Ruble is Strongest Currency in the World
19:14 Economic Collapse
23:05 Joseph’s Kitchen
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Kslt474kCg