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War on the Womb Bioweapon Jab Causes Surge in New Born Dangers
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215 views • May 04, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Our babies aren't safe in the hospitals. Deanna Lorraine joins The Stew Peters Show to expose the surge of sickness in the NICU, and how the bioweapon jab is hurting babies.
Watch this full segment here at StewPeters.com.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13eyf0-war-on-the-womb-bioweapon-jab-causes-surge-in-new-born-dangers.html
Our babies aren't safe in the hospitals. Deanna Lorraine joins The Stew Peters Show to expose the surge of sickness in the NICU, and how the bioweapon jab is hurting babies.
Watch this full segment here at StewPeters.com.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13eyf0-war-on-the-womb-bioweapon-jab-causes-surge-in-new-born-dangers.html
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