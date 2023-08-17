Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Maui Fire Update: Something Sinister went On, & There Is No Help
channel image
Alex Hammer
4234 Subscribers
201 views
Published Yesterday

Just want to say that those comparing it to the Camp Fire in Paradise, CA, are making an accurate comparison, based on the similarities. But need to add a correction to what she says in the video: Far more people died in the Camp Fire then what was reported by MSM. And, when we talk about Paradise, and now Maui, we leave out all the others who were devastated in fires all over the country, in Canada, all over the world, throughout the recent years, even just this year.

https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1691896528573510057


Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have

a PayPal account under [email protected]

Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.


Please subscribe to my other channels; links are below.


neverlosetruth1

https://www.youtube.com/@neverlosetruth1932/videos


neverlosetruth4

https://www.youtube.com/@neverlosetruth4/videos


neverlosetruth5

https://www.youtube.com/@neverlosetruth5/videos


odysee

https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/

Twitter

https://twitter.com/neverlosetruth


Shared from and subscribe to:

Neverlosetruth1

https://www.youtube.com/@neverlosetruth1932/videos


Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadosfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexrads

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket