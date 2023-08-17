Maui Fire Update: Something Sinister went On, & There Is No Help

Just want to say that those comparing it to the Camp Fire in Paradise, CA, are making an accurate comparison, based on the similarities. But need to add a correction to what she says in the video: Far more people died in the Camp Fire then what was reported by MSM. And, when we talk about Paradise, and now Maui, we leave out all the others who were devastated in fires all over the country, in Canada, all over the world, throughout the recent years, even just this year.

https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1691896528573510057





