Sudden Adult Death Syndrome is NOT a real disorder, it's a COVERUP for VAXX DEATHS 💉

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“Sudden Adult Death Syndrome” is not a real disorder. It’s just a “name” they created to cover up all these vaccine deaths. How much longer can they hide the truth? 💉🪦
Vaccine deaths:
*Died unexpectedly
*Died suddenly
*Died in his/her sleep
*Sudden cardiac arrest
Google “died suddenly” in the news section and you get hundreds of new articles every week, articles describing healthy children and adults suddenly dropping dead for no apparent reason. This is genocide and most people have no idea what’s really going on. 💉🤷
Mirrored - COVID VAX INJURIES