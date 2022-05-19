© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HUGE CALL: Modern Globalisation Out, Ancient Civilisation-States In Plus The Turkish Militants Attempting to Stop Sweden/Finland Joining NATO
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • May 19, 2022
Turkey is blocking Sweden and Finland from joining NATO all as the globalist world crumbles with the rise of civilization states! We’re going to look at Turkey’s opposition to NATO expansion, we’re going to see how even Sweden and Finland are putting some breaks on their membership, and stick with me to the very end of this video when I’ll show you how the rise of civilization states explains the tensions between Turkey and NATO; you are NOT going to want to miss this!
[MIRRORED] https://www.bitchute.com/video/OCCkRfPim-Q/
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you [mirrored video] views from a select choice of content creators which all deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
[MIRRORED] https://www.bitchute.com/video/OCCkRfPim-Q/
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you [mirrored video] views from a select choice of content creators which all deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.