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Big Sky Liberty Alliance Women Expose CONvid-1984 With Help Of Dr. Peter McCullough
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The women of Big Sky Liberty Alliance in Montana have been hard at work to expose the lies of the CONvid-1984. Both nurses and those that work in the administrative aspect of healthcare teamed up to bring in Brian Ardis last year to speak to the people and on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, they are bringing in world renowned Dr. Peter McCullough to address the truth of the matter. They'll tell us about their own experience during the plandemic and what they are doing to ensure that Montana remains free of medical tyranny.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/big-sky-liberty-alliance-women-expose-convid-1984-with-help-of-dr-peter-mccullough-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/big-sky-liberty-alliance-women-expose-convid-1984-with-help-of-dr-peter-mccullough-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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